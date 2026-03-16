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BBC Seeks Dismissal of Trump's $10 Billion Lawsuit Over Documentary

The BBC has asked a US court to dismiss former President Donald Trump's $10 billion lawsuit, arguing that the Florida court lacks jurisdiction and that it didn't intend to misrepresent him. Trump's lawsuit involves the alleged defamatory editing of a speech he gave on January 6, 2021.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 16-03-2026 22:27 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 22:27 IST
BBC Seeks Dismissal of Trump's $10 Billion Lawsuit Over Documentary
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The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) has officially requested that a United States court dismiss the $10 billion lawsuit filed by former President Donald Trump. The BBC contends that the case lacks jurisdiction and dismisses accusations that it intended to misrepresent Trump.

Filed in December, the lawsuit alleges that a BBC documentary edited a January 6, 2021, speech by Trump in a defamatory manner. The case has been provisionally scheduled for trial in February 2027 in Florida's Southern District.

The BBC maintains that the documentary was not aired in Florida or the US and challenges the claims of actual malice or defamation. The documentary aired before the 2024 US presidential election and included a sequence that made Trump's comments appear more inflammatory than intended.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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