Amit Shah's Assam Visit: Development Projects and Cultural Engagements

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to embark on a two-day visit to Assam, focusing on rolling out significant government projects while engaging with the local community through cultural festivals. His visit is slated to begin with an arrival at Dibrugarh airport, followed by an overnight stay at Manohari Resort.

During his stay, Shah will connect with senior BJP leaders to discuss campaign strategies for the upcoming Assembly elections. This visit marks his second return to Assam following his December trip, which similarly focused on governmental initiatives.

On the development front, Shah will lay the foundation for the second complex of the Assam Assembly in Dibrugarh. He'll also unveil the first phase of an advanced sports complex and initiate a research institute focused on wildlife health. Additionally, Assam's Chief Minister and other senior leaders will accompany him during his itinerary.

