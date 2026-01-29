Left Menu

Amit Shah's Assam Visit: Development Projects and Cultural Engagements

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is visiting Assam to roll out government projects, including a new Assembly complex and a sports facility. He will also participate in a cultural festival. The visit aims to discuss election strategies ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dibrugarh | Updated: 29-01-2026 12:27 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 12:27 IST
Amit Shah's Assam Visit: Development Projects and Cultural Engagements
projects
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to embark on a two-day visit to Assam, focusing on rolling out significant government projects while engaging with the local community through cultural festivals. His visit is slated to begin with an arrival at Dibrugarh airport, followed by an overnight stay at Manohari Resort.

During his stay, Shah will connect with senior BJP leaders to discuss campaign strategies for the upcoming Assembly elections. This visit marks his second return to Assam following his December trip, which similarly focused on governmental initiatives.

On the development front, Shah will lay the foundation for the second complex of the Assam Assembly in Dibrugarh. He'll also unveil the first phase of an advanced sports complex and initiate a research institute focused on wildlife health. Additionally, Assam's Chief Minister and other senior leaders will accompany him during his itinerary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
2
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India
3
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
4
Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026