Court Rules Against Trump Administration on TPS for Venezuelans and Haitians

In a pivotal decision, a federal appeals court has ruled that the Trump administration acted unlawfully when terminating temporary protected status (TPS) for hundreds of thousands of Venezuelan nationals. This development upholds an earlier ruling that former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem exceeded her authority.

Despite this, no immediate changes will occur as the U.S. Supreme Court allowed Noem's decision to stay in effect pending a final decision. The ruling also impacts TPS for Haitians, where similar conclusions were drawn regarding Noem's overreach in authority.

The decision underscores significant consequences for Venezuelans and Haitians, many of whom are contributing members of U.S. society, as they face potential deportation without TPS protections. The TPS program, created by the Immigration Act of 1990, is intended to aid those from countries experiencing extraordinary conditions preventing safe homecoming.

(With inputs from agencies.)