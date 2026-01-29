Bhagwant Mann Accuses Gujarat's Political Landscape of Being a 'Joint Venture'

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has levied allegations against Gujarat's political opposition, asserting that Congress and the ruling BJP are operating in concert like a 'joint venture.' Mann argues that this collaboration leaves the citizens of Gujarat without an effective voice or representation.

During his visit to Gujarat, Mann emphasized that the BJP's three-decade rule has yielded insignificant progress, attributing some blame to the lack of opposition from the Congress party. He accuses them of undermining genuine political competition, as seen in the recent Visavadar bypoll.

The Punjab CM highlighted the successful initiatives in his state, such as the Mukhya Mantri Sehat Yojana for healthcare and free electricity provisions. He also outlined measures against drug trafficking along Punjab's border, where cooperation with Gujarat Police has been crucial in combating narcotics smuggling.

(With inputs from agencies.)