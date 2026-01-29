Baramati's Uncertain Future After Ajit Pawar's Tragic Demise

The residents of Baramati are grappling with shock and uncertainty following the tragic death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash. Pawar's legacy in the town, about 100 km from Pune, was marked by significant strides in development without residents needing to petition for new projects.

Pawar was known for his proactive approach to initiating projects and ensuring crime reduction, particularly safeguarding women in the community. His sudden departure leaves Baramati in a state of mourning and apprehension about sustaining the progress that he championed.

Pawar, also the Nationalist Congress Party chief, was considered a pillar of advancement in Baramati. His cremation with state honours at Baramati's Vidya Pratishthan college ground marks the end of an era for the town, now left pondering its future direction.

(With inputs from agencies.)