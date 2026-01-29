Left Menu

Baramati's Uncertain Future After Ajit Pawar's Tragic Demise

The sudden death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash has left residents of Baramati, his native place, in shock. Known for his commitment to development, Pawar's absence raises concerns about the town's future, casting a shadow over its progress and safety initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 29-01-2026 18:02 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 18:02 IST
Baramati's Uncertain Future After Ajit Pawar's Tragic Demise
Ajit Pawar
  • Country:
  • India

The residents of Baramati are grappling with shock and uncertainty following the tragic death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash. Pawar's legacy in the town, about 100 km from Pune, was marked by significant strides in development without residents needing to petition for new projects.

Pawar was known for his proactive approach to initiating projects and ensuring crime reduction, particularly safeguarding women in the community. His sudden departure leaves Baramati in a state of mourning and apprehension about sustaining the progress that he championed.

Pawar, also the Nationalist Congress Party chief, was considered a pillar of advancement in Baramati. His cremation with state honours at Baramati's Vidya Pratishthan college ground marks the end of an era for the town, now left pondering its future direction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

 United Kingdom
2
PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantage

PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantag...

 India
3
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India
4
Telangana's Phone Tapping Scandal: KCR Summoned for Questioning

Telangana's Phone Tapping Scandal: KCR Summoned for Questioning

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026