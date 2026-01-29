Left Menu

BJP Secures Clean Sweep in Chandigarh Mayoral Elections

BJP's Saurabh Joshi was elected Chandigarh's new mayor as the party triumphed in the mayoral polls, securing senior deputy and deputy mayor posts. BJP's clean sweep saw Joshi defeating rivals from AAP and Congress, leading to a political spat. Upcoming elections are due in December.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) marked a decisive victory in the recent Chandigarh mayoral elections, with councillor Saurabh Joshi securing the mayoral seat. Joshi obtained 18 votes against his competitors, AAP's Yogesh Dhingra who got 11, and Congress' Gurpreet Singh Gabi who received seven votes.

This election marked a significant change as the process was conducted via a show of hands, departing from the earlier practice of a secret ballot. Soon after the results, tensions escalated as AAP and Congress accused each other of colluding with BJP. These developments precede municipal elections slated for December.

Joshi, reflecting on his journey with BJP, dedicated his victory to party leadership and workers. Meanwhile, Haryana's Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini lauded the win, attributing the victory to the visionary leadership of PM Narendra Modi, remarking on the party's strong organisational structure and public trust.

(With inputs from agencies.)

