Japan's Unpredictable February Election: Key Factors To Watch

Japan's Prime Minister, Sanae Takaichi, has set the political stage for a crucial February 8 lower house election, marking one of the most unpredictable contests in recent years. Analysts are closely watching several factors shaping the landscape.

Takaichi, the first female leader of Japan, has enjoyed strong approval ratings since taking office. Nevertheless, despite initial popularity, her support seems to be waning slightly ahead of the upcoming election. Concerns arise as her Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) lags behind with only 35% backing compared to Takaichi's personal approval.

In a significant departure from tradition, the LDP faces this election without its former coalition partner, Komeito. Moreover, the far-right Sanseito party is presenting a strong challenge, while the timing in February could also impact turnout. This complex blend of factors creates uncertainty in this high-stakes political race.