BJP's Nainar Nagendran Calls Out Cracks in DMK-Congress Alliance

Nainar Nagendran, Tamil Nadu BJP State President, has questioned the stability of the DMK-Congress alliance amidst reports of emerging cracks. While visiting Thoothukudi, he criticized the governance for increased crime and narcotic issues, placing confidence in a larger emerging NDA coalition for future elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2026 19:59 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 19:59 IST
BJP's Nainar Nagendran Calls Out Cracks in DMK-Congress Alliance
Tamil Nadu BJP State President Nainar Nagendran (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Nainar Nagendran, the BJP's Tamil Nadu State President, has raised doubts over the continued alliance between Congress leaders and the DMK. During his visit to Thoothukudi for Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's event, he pointed to visible tensions within the coalition.

When asked about Congress's potential exit from the DMK alliance, Nagendran highlighted Kanimozhi's trip to Delhi to meet Rahul Gandhi, remarking on the uncertainty surrounding Congress's stance. He refrained from commenting on AIADMK's internal leadership issues, tagging them as personal party matters.

Further emphasizing the National Democratic Alliance's strength, Nagendran expressed optimism about potential expansions into a mega coalition. He attributed rising crime rates and increased narcotics availability to current state governance, arguing that the NDA offers a more secure and prosperous vision for Tamil Nadu's future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

