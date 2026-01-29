Mexico's Sheinbaum says she had productive call with Trump

‌Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said ⁠on Thursday she had a "productive and cordial" conversation ​with her U.S. ‍counterpart Donald Trump.

"We continue to ⁠make ‌progress ⁠on trade issues and ‍the bilateral relationship. We ​agreed that both ⁠teams will continue working ⁠together," Sheinbaum said in a ⁠post on X.

