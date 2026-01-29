Mexico's Sheinbaum says she had productive call with Trump
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said on Thursday she had a "productive and cordial" conversation with her U.S. counterpart Donald Trump. "We continue to make progress on trade issues and the bilateral relationship. We agreed that both teams will continue working together," Sheinbaum said in a post on X.
Reuters | Updated: 29-01-2026 20:53 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 20:53 IST
