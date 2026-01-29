UPDATE 1-Mexico's Sheinbaum says she had productive call with Trump on trade

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said ‌on Thursday she had a "productive and cordial" conversation with her U.S. counterpart Donald ⁠Trump.

"We continue to make progress on trade issues and the bilateral relationship. We agreed that both teams will continue working ​together," Sheinbaum said in a post on ‍X. Sheinbaum spoke with Trump a day after her economy chief Marcelo Ebrard met with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer in Washington and ⁠agreed ‌to begin ⁠formal discussions on possible reforms to the United States-Mexico-Canada trade agreement, known ‍as the USMCA.

Under the trilateral trade deal, that took ​effect in 2020, the U.S., Mexico and Canada must ⁠launch a joint review of the trade pact by July 1, its ⁠sixth anniversary, to confirm their intention to renew it for a 16-year period or make modifications. The USMCA ⁠has shielded Mexico from the bulk of President Trump's tariffs, as ⁠goods ‌that comply with its rules of origin can enter the U.S. duty-free.

