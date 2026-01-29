UPDATE 4-Trump official says ICE in Minneapolis will be 'targeted,' vows changes on ground

U.S. border czar Tom Homan, newly installed as commander of President Donald Trump's immigration enforcement surge in Minneapolis, said on ‌Thursday that federal agents would focus on "targeted" operations, shifting away from the broad street sweeps that have drawn widespread outrage. Homan also said he would reduce the 3,000-strong force of agents deployed to the city if he received "cooperation" from state and local leaders, noting that he has had productive meetings with Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, both vocal critics of the surge. "We can do better," he said, in a rare acknowledgment from a Trump ⁠official that the operation has not been perfect. "We made some significant gains, significant coordination and cooperation, and you're going to see some massive changes occurring here in this city."

Homan's public remarks - his first since Trump dispatched him to the city on Monday in response to the national outcry - suggested a continued effort to de-escalate from the administration, which has been under intensifying political pressure after two U.S. citizens were shot dead by federal agents. Newly issued internal guidance from a high-ranking Immigration and Customs Enforcement official directs federal officers to refrain from any unnecessary communication and engagement with "agitators" so as to avoid "inflaming the situation."

The directive, reviewed by Reuters late ​on Wednesday, also orders ICE officers to only target immigrants who have records of criminal charges or convictions, a departure from earlier tactics that included randomly stopping people on the street to demand documented proof of legal U.S. residence or citizenship. Echoing that directive, Homan said agents would prioritize those ‍who pose a threat to public safety or national security, though he was careful to emphasize that the Trump administration remains committed to deporting any and all immigrants living in the country illegally.

"We're not surrendering our mission at all, we're just doing it smarter," he said. He also pushed for more access to Minnesota jails for ICE agents so they can pick up targeted immigrants when they are released from local custody, which he said would lessen the need for more disruptive and dangerous street sweeps.

JUDGE CASTIGATES ICE The memo and Homan's words contrasted with tough talk coming from Trump on Wednesday.

A day after sounding a conciliatory tone in his public remarks, the Republican president took to his Truth Social platform on Wednesday to warn that ⁠Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, a ‌Democrat, was "playing with fire" by continuing to insist that city authorities would play ⁠no role in enforcing federal immigration laws. Meanwhile, a federal judge in Minneapolis criticized ICE on Wednesday for violating at least 96 court orders in 74 separate cases. "This list should give pause to anyone - no matter his or her political beliefs - who cares about the rule of law," U.S. District Judge Patrick Schiltz, the chief federal judge in Minnesota, wrote in a filing. "ICE ‍has likely violated more court orders in January 2025 than some federal agencies have violated in their entire existence."

SCENE ON THE STREETS Minnesota's Twin Cities, Minneapolis and St. Paul, have seen widespread demonstrations since Renee Good, a 37-year-old mother of three, was shot dead behind the wheel of her car by an ICE agent on January 7.

Public outrage deepened ​further after Saturday's fatal shooting of an intensive care nurse, Alex Pretti, also 37, as he recorded immigration agents along with other protesters. In both cases, Trump administration officials immediately defended the federal agents involved in the shootings and denounced both Good and Pretti as "domestic terrorists" ⁠who they claimed were threatening law enforcement.

Multiple video recordings of the two incidents contradict the notion that either Good or Pretti intended to harm anyone. Newly unearthed videos verified by Reuters show Pretti had a physical confrontation with federal agents 11 days before he was shot. In the new videos, Pretti, wearing some of the same outerwear he had on when he was killed, can be ⁠seen cursing, shouting and spitting at a vehicle before kicking and shattering a taillight as it begins to leave the scene. Several agents stop the SUV, get out and push Pretti to the ground, as others fire gas into a crowd of protesters. Eventually, the agents let Pretti walk away, and what appears to be a gun can be seen tucked into his waistband.

Videos of Pretti's killing on Saturday show an agent pulling a gun from the nurse's waistband after he has been restrained on the ground, seconds before another officer fires the first shot into the back of Pretti, now ⁠unarmed. Pretti had a legal license to carry a concealed weapon.

The two agents who shot at Pretti were a Border Patrol agent and an officer with U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Office of Field Operations, which handles customs screenings, according to a CBP preliminary review. The government has not ⁠identified the agents or offered any details about their background. Paul Perez, president of ‌the National Border Patrol Council, a union representing Border Patrol agents, said the border agent involved in the shooting had about eight years of experience, extensive use-of-force and firearms training and crowd-control training in a border context.

"This wasn't a rookie agent that was out there, this was a seasoned agent," said Perez, who declined to name the agent for his safety. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)