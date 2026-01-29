Trump says U.S. to open Venezuela airspace after talk with acting president
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-01-2026 22:23 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 22:23 IST
President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he planned on opening up Venezuela's air space after a discussion on Thursday with the country's acting president Delcy Rodríguez.
Trump also said that major U.S. oil companies are going to the South American country to scout out projects.
(Reporting By Steve Holland and Jarrett Renshaw)
