Trump says U.S. to open Venezuela airspace after talk with acting president

President ‌Donald Trump said on ⁠Thursday that he planned on opening ​up Venezuela's air space ‍after a discussion on ⁠Thursday ‌with ⁠the country's acting president Delcy ‍Rodríguez.

Trump also ​said that major ⁠U.S. oil companies ⁠are going to the South ⁠American country to ⁠scout out ‌projects.

(Reporting By Steve Holland ⁠and Jarrett ‍Renshaw)

