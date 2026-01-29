Economic Survey shows might of Indian economy acquired under PM Modi: Amit Shah

Left Menu

In a message posted on X, Shah said, The Economic Survey 2025-26 attests to the might the Indian economy has acquired under the visionary leadership of PM Shri narendramodi Ji, forging ahead vigorously, tossing challenges aside. When the world plunged from the pandemic to economic instability, our economy sailed ahead smoothly over both the hurdles with everyone on board, thanks to our leadership, he added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2026 21:53 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 21:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said the Economic Survey 2025-26 attests the might the Indian economy has acquired under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, allowing it to smoothly sail over the pandemic and economic instability. In a message posted on X, Shah said, ''The Economic Survey 2025-26 attests to the might the Indian economy has acquired under the visionary leadership of PM Shri @narendramodi Ji, forging ahead vigorously, tossing challenges aside.'' ''When the world plunged from the pandemic to economic instability, our economy sailed ahead smoothly over both the hurdles with everyone on board, thanks to our leadership,'' he added. The Economic Survey tabled in Parliament on Thursday projected the country's economy to grow by 6.8-7.2 per cent in FY 2026-27 starting April, reaffirming the country's status as the world's fastest-growing major economy despite trade risks and global volatility clouding the outlook. The forecast for 2026-27 is slower than the 7.4 per cent projection for the current financial year, driven by consumption and investment. ''The cumulative impact of policy reforms over recent years appears to have lifted the economy's medium-term growth potential closer to 7 per cent'', from the 6.5 per cent estimated three years back due to efficiency gains from reforms, the annual report card on the economy said.

