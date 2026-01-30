South Korea, US do not reach conclusion in first-day talks, Yonhap says
The United States and South Korea did not reach a conclusion in the first day of face-to-face talks, Yonhap news agency reported on Friday, after U.S. President Donald Trump said in a social media post earlier this week that tariffs against South Korea will be raised again.
South Korea's Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan, who visited the U.S. Department of Commerce in Washington for talks, said he will meet Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick again tomorrow, according to Yonhap.
