South Korea, US do not reach conclusion in first-day talks, Yonhap says

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 30-01-2026 05:15 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 05:15 IST
South Korea, US do not reach conclusion in first-day talks, Yonhap says
  • Country:
  • South Korea

The United States ‌and South Korea did not reach a ⁠conclusion in the first day of face-to-face talks, Yonhap news ​agency reported on Friday, ‍after U.S. President Donald Trump said in a social media ⁠post ‌earlier this ⁠week that tariffs against South ‍Korea will be raised again.

South ​Korea's Industry Minister Kim ⁠Jung-kwan, who visited the U.S. Department ⁠of Commerce in Washington for talks, said he will ⁠meet Secretary of Commerce Howard ⁠Lutnick ‌again tomorrow, according to Yonhap.

