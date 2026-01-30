The United States ‌and South Korea did not reach a ⁠conclusion in the first day of face-to-face talks, Yonhap news ​agency reported on Friday, ‍after U.S. President Donald Trump said in a social media ⁠post ‌earlier this ⁠week that tariffs against South ‍Korea will be raised again.

South ​Korea's Industry Minister Kim ⁠Jung-kwan, who visited the U.S. Department ⁠of Commerce in Washington for talks, said he will ⁠meet Secretary of Commerce Howard ⁠Lutnick ‌again tomorrow, according to Yonhap.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)