Mahatma Gandhi's life, ideals guiding quest for Viksit Bharat: Assam CM Himanta
Paying tributes to the Father of the Nation on the occasion of Martyrs Day, the CM, in a post on X, said the state has taken a host of measures for development in rural areas by following his ideals of gram swaraj and non-violence.
- Country:
- India
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said Mahatma Gandhi's life and ideals are guiding the country in its quest for a Viksit Bharat. Paying tributes to the Father of the Nation on the occasion of Martyrs' Day, the CM, in a post on 'X', said the state has taken a host of measures for development in rural areas by following his ideals of gram swaraj and non-violence. ''Remembering Pujya Bapu on his punyatithi today. His life and ideals continue to guide us in our quest for a Viksit Bharat'', Sarma said. ''Following his ideals of gram swaraj and non-violence, Assam has taken a host of measures to ensure the state's peaceful rise fueled by our rural areas'', he added. India observes the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi as Martyrs' Day to honour the life and legacy of the nation's foremost leader and his ultimate sacrifice for peace, justice, and freedom.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Facebook India FY25 profit rises 28 pc to Rs 647 crore
Indian Cricket Team members offer prayers at Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple
Assam wins ‘Most Proactive State under RCS–UDAN’ award at Wings India 2026
From Service Provider to Innovation Powerhouse: ImagiNxt 2026 Redefines India's Position in Global Tech Leadership
FTA with EU to help India diversify trade relations; provide greater mkt to exporters: Moody's