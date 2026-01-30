Left Menu

Mahatma Gandhi's life, ideals guiding quest for Viksit Bharat: Assam CM Himanta

Paying tributes to the Father of the Nation on the occasion of Martyrs Day, the CM, in a post on X, said the state has taken a host of measures for development in rural areas by following his ideals of gram swaraj and non-violence.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 30-01-2026 11:38 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 11:38 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said Mahatma Gandhi's life and ideals are guiding the country in its quest for a Viksit Bharat. Paying tributes to the Father of the Nation on the occasion of Martyrs' Day, the CM, in a post on 'X', said the state has taken a host of measures for development in rural areas by following his ideals of gram swaraj and non-violence. ''Remembering Pujya Bapu on his punyatithi today. His life and ideals continue to guide us in our quest for a Viksit Bharat'', Sarma said. ''Following his ideals of gram swaraj and non-violence, Assam has taken a host of measures to ensure the state's peaceful rise fueled by our rural areas'', he added. India observes the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi as Martyrs' Day to honour the life and legacy of the nation's foremost leader and his ultimate sacrifice for peace, justice, and freedom.

