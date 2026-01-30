Complete ongoing NH projects worth Rs 1.40 lakh cr in state, Andhra CM tells officials

Left Menu

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 30-01-2026 13:19 IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to complete ongoing National Highway projects in the state worth Rs 1.40 lakh crore. He also instructed officials to finish the Bengaluru-Kadapa-Vijayawada Economic Corridor works, which connects to the greenfield capital city of Amaravati, by 2027. ''Complete ongoing National Highway projects in the state worth Rs 1.40 lakh crore,'' said Naidu in an official release late on Thursday. Naidu instructed officials to take up road projects with the objective of significantly reducing freight transportation costs in the state. According to the CM, the National Highways should be connected to ports at Mulapeta in Srikakulam district, Visakhapatnam, Kakinada, Machilipatnam, Ramayapatnam, and Krishnapatnam. He stressed the need to build roads connecting the hinterland so that cargo transportation can take place from neighbouring states to these ports, the release said. Besides asking officials for detailed project reports (DPR) for the Kharagpur-Amaravati Greenfield Expressway, he also instructed them to build roads to connect Nagpur in Maharashtra to Machilipatnam via Vijayawada, and other places. Further, he directed the Roads and Buildings Department to prepare plans to expand the existing road network in the state. Meanwhile, officials apprised the CM that an action plan has been prepared to construct 6,054 km of roads at a cost of Rs 2,500 crore. They explained that efforts are being made to adopt modern technologies in road construction, including experimental roads using Danish fiber, waste plastic bitumen, and nano-concrete technology developed by IIT Tirupati, the release added.

