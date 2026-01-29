Nitish Kumar's Development Push: A Samastipur Milestone

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's 'Samridhi Yatra' in Samastipur on Thursday witnessed the launch of development projects worth Rs 827 crore, aiming to bolster both education and agriculture in the district.

Among the key highlights was the foundation stone for 71 new projects worth Rs 470 crore and the inauguration of 74 completed schemes totalling Rs 273 crore. Additionally, 43 new projects valued at Rs 84 crore were also initiated.

During his visit, Kumar praised Jeevika Didis, women empowered through the Bihar Rural Livelihoods Project, and explored innovation at educational stalls. His visit underscored the government's commitment to achieving rural empowerment and agricultural advancement.

(With inputs from agencies.)