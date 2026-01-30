Left Menu

Nominations filed by Sena, BJP for mayor, deputy mayor posts in Thane, KDMC

In neighbouring Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation, Shiv Senas Harshali Thavil-Chowdhary filed her nomination for mayor, while BJPs Rahul Damle filed his nomination for deputy mayor. In the 131-member Thane Municipal Corporation, the Shiv Sena leads with 75 seats, followed by 28 for the BJP, 12 for NCP SP, nine for NCP, five for AIMIM, one for Shiv Sena UBT.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 30-01-2026 17:26 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 17:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena's Sharmila Rohit Pimpalolkar and Krishna Dadu Patil of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday submitted nomination papers for the posts of mayor and deputy mayor, respectively, in Thane, municipal secretary Manish Joshi said. In neighbouring Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation, Shiv Sena's Harshali Thavil-Chowdhary filed her nomination for mayor, while BJP's Rahul Damle filed his nomination for deputy mayor. As no other nominations were filed in Thane and Kalyan, the candidates are set to get elected unopposed on February 3, civic officials pointed out. The process to choose a mayor and deputy mayor will be held on that day at Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Hall on the second floor of Thane Municipal Corporation building under the chairmanship of collector Shrikrishnath Panchal, a civic release said. Pimpalolkar and Patil filed their nominations in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, transport minister Pratap Sarnaik, Lok Sabha MP Naresh Mhaske, MLC Niranjan Davkhare, among others. In the 131-member Thane Municipal Corporation, the Shiv Sena leads with 75 seats, followed by 28 for the BJP, 12 for NCP (SP), nine for NCP, five for AIMIM, one for Shiv Sena (UBT). One independent too won the polls held on January 15. Thavil-Chowdhary and Damle filed their nominations in the presence of Shiv Sena Kalyan in-charge Gopal Landge, Kalyan MP Dr Srikant Shinde, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leader Raju Patil and others. In the 122-member KDMC, the Shiv Sena has 50 seats, followed closely by the BJP with 50. The MNS has five seats, Congress two, NCP (SP) one and Shiv Sena (UBT) 11.

