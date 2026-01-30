Delhi govt speeds up prep for Eco Survey report; Finance dept seeks updated data, info

Ahead of the annual budget presentation, the Delhi government has started preparation for its Economic Survey report, asking departments to furnish data, indicators on growth and achievements, among others. Finance Department, in an urgent communication on Thursday, asked the officers concerned for the preparations of the Economic Survey of Delhi, 2025-26. The officers have been asked to submit updated data, indicators on growth, achievements related to the economy and social and financial scenarios of Delhi, at the earliest, to the administrative branch of the department. The presentation of the Economic Survey in the Delhi Legislative Assembly is a time-bound exercise that takes place ahead of tabling of the annual budget in the House. However, last year, the Rekha Gupta government could not present the report due to a lack of time and pending audits at different departments. Gupta, who holds the Finance portfolio, presented the annual budget 2025-26 in March without tabling the Economic Survey 2024-25. The Opposition Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) raised objection over it. Leader of Opposition Atishi asserted that the budget presented without tabling the survey holds no substance. The BJP had hit back, saying that the previous AAP government failed to complete department-level audits that served as a precursor to the survey. CM Gupta had stated that presenting the survey report without proper audits would be ''premature'' and vowed to bring a White Paper on the 11-year AAP regime in Delhi.

