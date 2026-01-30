Aadhar Housing Finance Q3 profit rises 18 pc to Rs 281 cr

Aadhar Housing Finance on Thursday reported an 18 per cent increase in net profit to Rs 281 crore in the December quarter of FY26. The housing finance company earned a profit of Rs 239 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Total income during the third quarter of the current fiscal year grew to Rs 944 crore from Rs 798 crore in the year-ago period, Aadhar Housing Finance said in a regulatory filing. During the quarter, interest income improved to Rs 833 crore compared to Rs 704 crore in the same period a year ago. Total expenses increased to Rs 568 crore against Rs 490 crore a year earlier. Gross non-performing assets increased to 1.38 per cent as of December 2025, compared to 1.36 per cent at the end of the third quarter of the previous financial year. The mortgage firm's Asset Under Management (AUM) grew by 20 per cent to Rs 28,790 crore from Rs 23,976 crore as of December 2024.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)