France prevented Eutelsat from selling ground antennas, Finance Minister says

French Finance Minister Roland Lescure ‌said on Friday he had decided earlier ⁠this week to prevent French satellite operator Eutelsat, a rival to Elon ​Musk's Starlink, from selling ground ‍antennas, which enable communication with satellites.

"These antennas are used for both ⁠civilian ‌and ⁠military communications. Eutelsat is Starlink's only European ‍competitor. It is clearly a strategic ​asset. And so I said ⁠no," Lescure said in an interview with ⁠TV station TF1.

Eutelsat is headquartered in France and the ⁠French government owns a 17.17% stake ⁠in ‌the company, according to data from LSEG.

