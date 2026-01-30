Rajasthan BJP formally appoints Shankar Gora as its youth wing chief

Rajasthan BJP on Friday formally appointed Shankar Gora as the state president of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM). In the ceremony held at the party's state office here, BJP state president Madan Rathore handed over the responsibilities to Gora and highlighted the party's emphasis on promoting leaders from the grassroots to senior positions. Addressing the gathering, Gora said, ''Youth wing would play an active role in upcoming panchayat and urban local body elections, as well as assist in promoting government schemes to the public.'' He added that reaching out to youth in every village and booth, particularly regarding the state government's recruitment calendar for one lakh government jobs, would be his priority. He criticised past incidents of question paper leaks during the previous Congress-led government, noting that several candidates' careers were affected. Gora began in student politics with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), where he held key positions. He later served as the BJP state spokesperson.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)