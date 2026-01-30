Left Menu

Rajasthan BJP formally appoints Shankar Gora as its youth wing chief

In the ceremony held at the partys state office here, BJP state president Madan Rathore handed over the responsibilities to Gora and highlighted the partys emphasis on promoting leaders from the grassroots to senior positions. Gora began in student politics with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad ABVP, where he held key positions.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 30-01-2026 20:40 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 20:40 IST
Rajasthan BJP formally appoints Shankar Gora as its youth wing chief
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan BJP on Friday formally appointed Shankar Gora as the state president of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM). In the ceremony held at the party's state office here, BJP state president Madan Rathore handed over the responsibilities to Gora and highlighted the party's emphasis on promoting leaders from the grassroots to senior positions. Addressing the gathering, Gora said, ''Youth wing would play an active role in upcoming panchayat and urban local body elections, as well as assist in promoting government schemes to the public.'' He added that reaching out to youth in every village and booth, particularly regarding the state government's recruitment calendar for one lakh government jobs, would be his priority. He criticised past incidents of question paper leaks during the previous Congress-led government, noting that several candidates' careers were affected. Gora began in student politics with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), where he held key positions. He later served as the BJP state spokesperson.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ajit Pawar’s death: NCP leaders meet CM Fadnavis amid uncertainty over party’s future

Ajit Pawar’s death: NCP leaders meet CM Fadnavis amid uncertainty over party...

 India
2
Deal reached advancing spending bills to avert US government agencies shutdown

Deal reached advancing spending bills to avert US government agencies shutdo...

 United States
3
UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

 Global
4
Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day event: Shah

Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day ev...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How national AI healthcare models advance UN SDG 9: Lessons from Qatar

Charts, statistics and the hidden mechanics of modern misinformation

From productivity to privacy: What Saudis really think about generative AI

How visible AI thinking shapes human trust in chatbots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026