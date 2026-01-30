C J Roy’s death leaves real estate community in shock

The death of businessman C J Roy in Bengaluru has sent shockwaves through the real estate community and among thousands of customers of the Confident Group. Roy, founder and chairman of the real estate firm Confident Group, died by suicide on Friday afternoon, Bengaluru police said. Several prominent figures paid tribute to him on social media. Well-known chef and entrepreneur Suresh Pillai described Roy as a mentor. ''Still hard to believe. A great mentor to me. Rest in peace, Roy sir,'' Pillai wrote. Businessman Gokulam Gopalan recalled Roy as a man of integrity and generosity. ''In business, he was a decent person who kept his word. His passing is deeply felt, especially among Malayalis settled in other states and abroad,'' Gopalan told reporters. Under Roy's leadership, the Confident Group emerged as one of the leading real estate developers in Kerala and Bengaluru. According to the company's website, the group has completed several projects across Kerala and Karnataka and consistently ranks among the region's top developers. In a message posted on its Facebook page, the company paid tribute to its chairman, calling him its ''beloved leader''. ''Our beloved leader has departed from us, but not from the path he showed us. The values he lived by and the vision he entrusted to us will continue to guide our journey forward,'' it said, adding that the entire Confident Group family mourns the ''sudden and irreparable loss'' of its chairman. According to reports, the group currently manages over 200 projects and serves more than 23,000 customers. A passionate automobile enthusiast, Roy was known for his collection of luxury and vintage vehicles. Roy, who held a Doctorate in Business Administration from SBS Business School in Zurich, had earlier worked with Fortune 100 companies before entering the construction and real estate sector in the late 1990s. His vision was to deliver high-quality homes at accessible prices while maintaining creativity and excellence in the industry, the company added.

