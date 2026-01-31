Congress workers know how to retaliate, we will show our strength: MP Tagore

Highlighting the demand for the allocation of Madurai North constituency to the Congress in the upcoming Assembly elections, Lok Sabha MP Manickam Tagore has said that the partymen know how to ''hit back.'' The party would soon organise a booth level meeting in the constituency and prove its strength, he said in response to an earlier remark by DMK legislator and Madurai Urban district secretary G Thalapathi that the grand old party lacked sufficient strength to even appoint workers at the booth level. ''Don't think that Congressmen know only to say Vande Mataram. We also know how to give it back to our adversaries,'' Tagore told reporters here on Friday. Recently, Thalapathi commented that the Congress, a key ally of the DMK in Tamil Nadu, had a vote base of a mere 4,000 in each Assembly constituency and lacked the cadre strength to be drafted as booth agents. Speaking at an event in Madurai, Thalapathi had said that the Congress depended on the DMK for its survival and some MPs raised the issue of share in power as they were unconcerned about those who would contest in the upcoming Assembly election. Following his remarks, DMK organising secretary R S Bharati instructed the party men to refrain from publicly expressing their views or comments about alliance or allies. Tagore said he had urged the Congress high command to field the party candidate from Madurai North. ''We will convene a meeting of the Congress booth agents after the Parliament session gets over and show our strength,'' he said. The Virudhunagar MP reiterated his demand that the DMK take action on Thalapathi allegedly for disrespecting the Congress and its workers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)