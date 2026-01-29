Left Menu

Supreme Court Orders ECI to Reveal 'Logical Discrepancy' List Amidst Tamil Nadu Voter Roll Revision

The Supreme Court has instructed the Election Commission of India to display names on the 'Logical Discrepancy' list as part of a voter roll revision in Tamil Nadu. Affected individuals can dispute these listings, ensuring transparency. The directive follows similar actions in West Bengal and aims to standardize the revision process.

Supreme Court of India (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court of India has mandated the Election Commission to release the names of voters identified under the "Logical Discrepancy" list. This directive is part of an effort to enhance transparency during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Tamil Nadu.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant issued the directives, strengthening the court's previous stance on ensuring clarity in voter registration processes. Those listed may contest these discrepancies, submitting documentation within a 10-day window, either personally or through appointed representatives.

In a bid to maintain order, police officials have been instructed to prevent disruptions. This decision follows procedural challenges to the SIR process in Tamil Nadu and reflects consistent judicial oversight as earlier observed in similar situations in West Bengal.

