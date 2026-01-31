Left Menu

Himanta flags Congress’ ‘Natun Bor Asom’ slogan, asks what it means

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday criticised the Congress slogan of Natun Bor Asom new greater Assam, questioning whether it implied an Assamese society that includes illegal Bangladeshi immigrants. Perhaps, their concept of Natun Bor Asom means including illegal Bangladeshis in our Assamese society, the chief minister said.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 31-01-2026 17:08 IST | Created: 31-01-2026 17:08 IST
Himanta flags Congress’ ‘Natun Bor Asom’ slogan, asks what it means
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday criticised the Congress' slogan of 'Natun Bor Asom' (new greater Assam), questioning whether it implied an Assamese society that includes illegal Bangladeshi immigrants. He asked the opposition party to clarify the concept of the slogan, which is being used by state Congress president Gaurav Gogoi in seeking support ahead of the Assembly elections due within the next couple of months. ''What is this 'Natun Bor Asom'? What does it mean?'' questioned Sarma while speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a Me-Dam-Me-Phi celebration here, a religious occasion of the Tai-Ahom community when offerings are made to the gods and ancestors. ''For us, Bor Asom was established 600 years ago by Swargadeo Chaolung Siu-Ka-Pha (the founder of the Ahom dynasty),'' Sarma added. ''Perhaps, their concept of Natun Bor Asom means including illegal Bangladeshis in our Assamese society,'' the chief minister said. Referring to a graffiti bearing the slogan 'Natun Bor Asom' on the walls of a Congress office that he noticed while travelling to the event, Sarma said, ''It is a dangerous slogan and no one seems to have noticed it.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day event: Shah

Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day ev...

 India
2
BRIEF-Disney's Iger Told Associates He Plans to Leave CEO Role Before Contract Expires - WSJ

BRIEF-Disney's Iger Told Associates He Plans to Leave CEO Role Before Contra...

 Global
3
Airtel Africa profit after tax jumps over two-fold to USD 586 mn

Airtel Africa profit after tax jumps over two-fold to USD 586 mn

 India
4
US judge temporarily blocks end of Ethiopians' deportation protections

US judge temporarily blocks end of Ethiopians' deportation protections

United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How national AI healthcare models advance UN SDG 9: Lessons from Qatar

Charts, statistics and the hidden mechanics of modern misinformation

From productivity to privacy: What Saudis really think about generative AI

How visible AI thinking shapes human trust in chatbots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026