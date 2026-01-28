Left Menu

Assam's Political Showdown: Sarma vs. Gogoi

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma labeled Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi as a "tourist" with no allegiance to Assam, criticizing his statements about creating a 'greater Assam'. Sarma has persistently questioned the citizenship of Gogoi's family. The state assembly elections are anticipated in March-April.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sivasagar | Updated: 28-01-2026 20:15 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 20:15 IST
Assam's Political Showdown: Sarma vs. Gogoi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the run-up to Assam's Assembly elections, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has launched a scathing critique against Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi. Speaking to reporters, Sarma dismissed Gogoi as a political tourist with no real ties to Assam, questioning his commitment to the state.

Sarma, often a vocal critic, highlighted Gogoi's family ties, pointing out that many are British citizens, challenging the MP's vision of a 'greater Assam'. Sarma also accused the Congress leader of lacking knowledge about the state's assembly constituencies.

As the political climate intensifies ahead of the elections expected in March-April, Sarma remained confident that the opposition, particularly Congress, lacks any impact or support in the upcoming polls. He further criticized other opposition leaders, predicting a difficult election period for them.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
2
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
3
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global
4
Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026