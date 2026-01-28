Assam's Political Showdown: Sarma vs. Gogoi

In the run-up to Assam's Assembly elections, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has launched a scathing critique against Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi. Speaking to reporters, Sarma dismissed Gogoi as a political tourist with no real ties to Assam, questioning his commitment to the state.

Sarma, often a vocal critic, highlighted Gogoi's family ties, pointing out that many are British citizens, challenging the MP's vision of a 'greater Assam'. Sarma also accused the Congress leader of lacking knowledge about the state's assembly constituencies.

As the political climate intensifies ahead of the elections expected in March-April, Sarma remained confident that the opposition, particularly Congress, lacks any impact or support in the upcoming polls. He further criticized other opposition leaders, predicting a difficult election period for them.

(With inputs from agencies.)