Assam's Political Heat: CM Sarma's Controversial Remarks on 'Miyas'

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma sparked controversy with remarks on 'Miyas', linking them to illegal Bangladeshi Muslims. Referencing the Supreme Court, he emphasized demographic changes in Assam and defended his stance amid criticism. Opposition parties argue the electoral revision process targets minority groups unfairly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 29-01-2026 18:27 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 18:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has faced intense backlash following his controversial remarks on 'Miyas', a term he connects to illegal Bangladeshi Muslims. Sarma cited a Supreme Court judgment to highlight what he calls a 'silent demographic invasion' in Assam, suggesting it threatens both the state's identity and India's territorial integrity.

Despite staunch criticism from opposition parties, which argue that the electoral roll revision is unfairly targeting minority groups, Sarma remains unyielding. He insists that his comments are grounded in judicial findings, not personal biases. The CM's declarations have ignited a political furore, with speculations about the intentions behind the ongoing electoral process.

Sarma's comments have added fuel to a long-standing debate over immigration and its impact on Assam's demographics. The opposition alleges that the Special Revision of electoral rolls, supposedly to verify citizenship, is instead a tool for political disenfranchisement of religious minorities. Meanwhile, the Election Commission continues its efforts to oversee the contentious exercise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

