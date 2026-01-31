Sunetra Pawar takes oath as Maharashtra''s first woman deputy Chief Minister
Following her husband, deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawars death in an air crash in Baramati on January 28, the Nationalist Congress Party, a constituent of the Mahayuti government, elected her as the leader of its legislature wing.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 31-01-2026 17:14 IST | Created: 31-01-2026 17:14 IST
- Country:
- India
Sunetra Pawar, 62, the wife of late NCP chief Ajit Pawar, was on Saturday sworn in as Maharashtra's first woman deputy Chief Minister at a ceremony in Mumbai. Following her husband, deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's death in an air crash in Baramati on January 28, the Nationalist Congress Party, a constituent of the Mahayuti government, elected her as the leader of its legislature wing. A letter to that effect was submitted to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who forwarded it to Governor Acharya Devvrat.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Devendra Fadnavis
- Maharashtra
- Devvrat
- Mahayuti
- Mumbai
- Ajit Pawar
- Baramati
- Sunetra Pawar
ALSO READ
Next Stop: Roswalt Realty Oshiwara Mumbai Metro Station Gets a New Identity as Roswalt Realty Takes Naming Rights for a Year
Fire erupts in Mumbai slum; no casualties
Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra Pawar, 62, sworn in as Maharashtra's first woman deputy chief minister at ceremony in Mumbai.
QNA Marcom and Events Strengthens APAC Presence with Launch of Mumbai Office
GM Modular Brings CISF Jawans and Architects Together at Special Border 2 Screening in Mumbai