Controversy Unleashed: Rahul Gandhi's Accusations in India-US Trade Deal

Rahul Gandhi accuses PM Modi of succumbing to US pressure for a trade deal, compromising Indian farmers. He claims Modi's decisions are influenced by external factors, and criticizes the exclusion of opposition voices in the parliament, calling it unprecedented. BJP offers no immediate response.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2026 14:53 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 14:53 IST
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

Rahul Gandhi, a prominent Congress leader, has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of yielding to American demands by finalizing a controversial trade agreement. Gandhi claims this decision undermines the efforts of Indian farmers, referring to it as a 'sell-out.' The accusation was made during a press briefing at the Parliament House complex after being denied the opportunity to speak at the Lok Sabha. According to Gandhi, the Prime Minister's actions mark an unprecedented move where the Leader of Opposition is not permitted to address the president's speech.

Gandhi expressed concerns over the urgency with which the trade deal, stalled for four months, was concluded, attributing this to immense pressure on the Prime Minister. He hinted at external factors influencing Modi's decisions, including legal matters concerning industrialist Gautam Adani in the US, as well as implications in the notorious Epstein case. Gandhi's statements suggest a potential compromise at India's expense.

Alleging a broader compromise of India's economic interests, Gandhi emphasized that the nation, especially its farmers, must recognize their contributions as being 'sold out' through this international agreement. Despite these serious allegations, neither the ruling BJP nor the government has offered an immediate response to Gandhi's claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

