Out of four election-bound states, they're doing SIR in three states, not in BJP-ruled Assam: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2026 15:32 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 15:32 IST
- Country:
- India
Out of four election-bound states, they're doing SIR in three states, not in BJP-ruled Assam: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Y Khemchand Singh Leads BJP to Form Government in Manipur
Controversy Brews Over BJP's Two-Year Governance in Rajasthan
Y Khemchand Singh elected as leader of Manipur BJP legislature party, say sources.
Bengal BJP MLAs hold closed-door meeting to discuss strategies for assembly polls
Nitin Nabin's Strategic Rally: BJP's Push in Telangana's Municipal Elections