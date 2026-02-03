Left Menu

French Investigation Expands Over Elon Musk's X Platform Allegations

French prosecutors have broadened their investigation into Elon Musk's social media platform, X, amid new allegations. Initially focusing on algorithm abuse and data extraction, the inquiry now includes serious charges such as possession and distribution of illegal content, deepfake defamation, and fraud, placing further scrutiny on X's operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2026 16:30 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 16:30 IST
Elon Musk

French prosecutors announced on Tuesday that they are expanding their investigation into Elon Musk's social media empire, X. The inquiry, which began in January 2025 over alleged algorithm misuse and data extraction, has been widened to encompass more severe allegations.

The investigation now covers a range of potential crimes including complicity in the possession and distribution of pornographic images of minors, defamation through deepfake images, and denial of crimes against humanity such as Holocaust denial.

Moreover, charges of fraudulent data extraction and falsification of automated systems, along with the operation of an illegal online platform by an organised group, are also being examined against the tech billionaire and his platform.

