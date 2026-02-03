French Investigation Expands Over Elon Musk's X Platform Allegations

French prosecutors announced on Tuesday that they are expanding their investigation into Elon Musk's social media empire, X. The inquiry, which began in January 2025 over alleged algorithm misuse and data extraction, has been widened to encompass more severe allegations.

The investigation now covers a range of potential crimes including complicity in the possession and distribution of pornographic images of minors, defamation through deepfake images, and denial of crimes against humanity such as Holocaust denial.

Moreover, charges of fraudulent data extraction and falsification of automated systems, along with the operation of an illegal online platform by an organised group, are also being examined against the tech billionaire and his platform.

