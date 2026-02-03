Left Menu

BCCL Reports Loss Post Market Debut

Coal India arm BCCL reported a loss of Rs 22.8 crore for Q4 2025 due to lower revenue. The company saw a decline in income, with Rs 2,853.24 crore revenue compared to Rs 3,756.86 crore a year ago, marking its first results announcement after market listing.

Updated: 03-02-2026 16:30 IST
BCCL Reports Loss Post Market Debut
Coal India subsidiary BCCL has announced a loss of Rs 22.8 crore for the quarter ending December 2025, primarily due to decreased revenue. This comes shortly after BCCL's recent entry into the stock market.

In its latest financial disclosures, BCCL reported Rs 2,853.24 crore in revenue during October-November, significantly lower than the Rs 3,756.86 crore collected in the same period last year. The downturn marks a notable shift from the Rs 424.99 crore profit seen in the year-ago quarter.

This financial update is particularly significant as it represents BCCL's inaugural quarterly performance report since the company's stock market debut just last month.

