Opposition Stages Walkout Over Indo-US Trade Deal

Opposition parties, excluding TMC, walked out from Rajya Sabha demanding a discussion on the Indo-US trade deal, accusing the government of non-transparency. The government expressed readiness to discuss the matter, accusing the opposition of turning issues political. TMC staged a separate protest over police treatment of SIR-affected families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2026 15:00 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 15:00 IST
The Rajya Sabha witnessed a dramatic walkout by opposition parties on Tuesday as they demanded a debate over the controversial Indo-US trade deal. Accusations flew across the aisle with the government stating opposition parties' demands stemmed from frustration, while Congress sought more transparency from the ruling side.

As soon as the Zero Hour concluded, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh raised concerns over the Indo-US trade deal, pointing out that details were available through Washington rather than New Delhi. Responding to the uproar, Leader of the House J P Nadda assured that the government was prepared to discuss the matter in detail and share insights with parliament members.

Despite these assurances, opposition members accused the government of compromising national interests and subsequently staged a walkout, decrying what they called undue political maneuvering. Meanwhile, an independent protest by TMC arose concerning how Delhi police treated families affected by SIR, adding to the day's tense atmosphere.

