ET Money Unveils Revolutionary Specialized Investment Funds

ET Money, as part of the 360 ONE WAM group, launches Specialized Investment Funds (SIFs), providing intelligence-led access to this novel category of Mutual Funds. The move aims to bridge the gap between traditional Mutual Funds and Portfolio Management Services, catering to advanced investment strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2026 16:45 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 16:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
ET Money, India's leading wealth platform under the 360 ONE WAM group, has introduced Specialized Investment Funds (SIFs), positioning itself as the first entity in India to offer this innovative Mutual Fund category. The launch aims to simplify long-term investing by incorporating advanced strategies such as derivatives and tactical hedging.

SIFs address the gap between traditional Mutual Funds and Portfolio Management Services (PMS), offering sophisticated methods for Indian investors seeking better downside management and consistent outcomes across market cycles. ET Money enhances usability with its intelligence-led approach, decoding complex fund structures into clear-use cases for investors.

To complement evolving investment needs, ET Money offers SIFs with a Rs. 10 lakh minimum investment, leveraging technology for coherent decision-making. By ensuring flexible access models and data-driven insights, ET Money facilitates confident investments among affluent investors, supporting disciplined, long-term wealth-building journeys.

(With inputs from agencies.)

