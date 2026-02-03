ET Money Unveils Revolutionary Specialized Investment Funds

ET Money, India's leading wealth platform under the 360 ONE WAM group, has introduced Specialized Investment Funds (SIFs), positioning itself as the first entity in India to offer this innovative Mutual Fund category. The launch aims to simplify long-term investing by incorporating advanced strategies such as derivatives and tactical hedging.

SIFs address the gap between traditional Mutual Funds and Portfolio Management Services (PMS), offering sophisticated methods for Indian investors seeking better downside management and consistent outcomes across market cycles. ET Money enhances usability with its intelligence-led approach, decoding complex fund structures into clear-use cases for investors.

To complement evolving investment needs, ET Money offers SIFs with a Rs. 10 lakh minimum investment, leveraging technology for coherent decision-making. By ensuring flexible access models and data-driven insights, ET Money facilitates confident investments among affluent investors, supporting disciplined, long-term wealth-building journeys.

(With inputs from agencies.)