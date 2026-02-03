Left Menu

Australia Leads the Charge: Global Movement to Safeguard Children from Social Media

Australia has implemented a groundbreaking ban on social media for children under 16, reflecting global efforts to regulate minors' online activity due to growing health and safety concerns. Various countries, including Spain, Denmark, and Britain, are following suit with similar initiatives, marking a significant shift in digital age policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2026 16:45 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 16:45 IST
Australia Leads the Charge: Global Movement to Safeguard Children from Social Media
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Australia has made history by becoming the first nation to ban social media access for children under 16, covering popular platforms such as TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook. This pioneering legislation, effective from December 2025, reflects growing global concerns over the impact of social media on young people's health and safety.

Australia's move has spurred similar regulatory efforts worldwide. Spain and Denmark plan to enforce bans on minors under 16 and 15, respectively, while Britain considers implementing similar restrictions. France and Norway are also advancing legislation to address online risks to children. Meanwhile, countries like China introduce age-specific screen time limitations, and other nations contemplate following Australia's lead.

The tech industry remains in focus, as platforms face criticism for inadequate age verification systems. Despite existing age restrictions, significant numbers of underage users remain active on these platforms, prompting increased scrutiny and legislative initiatives aimed at enhancing child safety online.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto fact...

 Global
2
UPDATE 2-Shoigu says Russia supports China's position on Taiwan

UPDATE 2-Shoigu says Russia supports China's position on Taiwan

 Global
3
Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

 South Korea
4
Dalai Lama wins Grammy Award, joining K-pop and Steven Spielberg as first-time winners, reports AP.

Dalai Lama wins Grammy Award, joining K-pop and Steven Spielberg as first-ti...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI literacy gaps threaten responsible and sustainable AI use

Blockchain electronic voting faces major legal and usability barriers

Wearable and implantable sensors drive shift toward continuous health monitoring

AI companion chatbots may ease loneliness for autistic users but carry ethical risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026