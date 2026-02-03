Australia Leads the Charge: Global Movement to Safeguard Children from Social Media

Australia has made history by becoming the first nation to ban social media access for children under 16, covering popular platforms such as TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook. This pioneering legislation, effective from December 2025, reflects growing global concerns over the impact of social media on young people's health and safety.

Australia's move has spurred similar regulatory efforts worldwide. Spain and Denmark plan to enforce bans on minors under 16 and 15, respectively, while Britain considers implementing similar restrictions. France and Norway are also advancing legislation to address online risks to children. Meanwhile, countries like China introduce age-specific screen time limitations, and other nations contemplate following Australia's lead.

The tech industry remains in focus, as platforms face criticism for inadequate age verification systems. Despite existing age restrictions, significant numbers of underage users remain active on these platforms, prompting increased scrutiny and legislative initiatives aimed at enhancing child safety online.

(With inputs from agencies.)