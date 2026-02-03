India's Pioneer Green Urea Ecosystem: A Leap Towards Self-Reliance

NTPC Green Energy Limited (NGEL) and Assago Industries Pvt. Ltd. have signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to develop India's first large-scale Green Urea production within Pudimadaka's Green Hydrogen Hub, Andhra Pradesh.

The partnership will utilize NGEL's supply of Green Ammonia, CO₂, and renewable energy to enable Assago's sustainable urea production. This initiative aims to curtail India's dependency on imported urea, representing a shift towards self-reliance in fertilizer production.

Currently, India imports 8–10 million tonnes of urea annually, exposing the nation to high costs and supply risks. The NGEL-Assago collaboration seeks to establish an indigenous Green Urea value chain, contributing to the country's Atma Nirbhar Bharat vision and decarbonization efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)