India's Pioneer Green Urea Ecosystem: A Leap Towards Self-Reliance

NTPC Green Energy Limited has partnered with Assago Industries to establish India's first large-scale Green Urea production in Pudimadaka, Andhra Pradesh. The collaboration, using green hydrogen and ammonia, aims to reduce urea imports, enhance self-reliance, and support India's sustainable agriculture goals.

Updated: 03-02-2026 16:45 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 16:45 IST
  • Country:
  • India

NTPC Green Energy Limited (NGEL) and Assago Industries Pvt. Ltd. have signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to develop India's first large-scale Green Urea production within Pudimadaka's Green Hydrogen Hub, Andhra Pradesh.

The partnership will utilize NGEL's supply of Green Ammonia, CO₂, and renewable energy to enable Assago's sustainable urea production. This initiative aims to curtail India's dependency on imported urea, representing a shift towards self-reliance in fertilizer production.

Currently, India imports 8–10 million tonnes of urea annually, exposing the nation to high costs and supply risks. The NGEL-Assago collaboration seeks to establish an indigenous Green Urea value chain, contributing to the country's Atma Nirbhar Bharat vision and decarbonization efforts.

