Exercise Khanjar: Strengthening Indo-Kyrgyz Military Ties

The 13th edition of Exercise Khanjar, a significant military collaboration between India and Kyrgyzstan, is set to unfold in Assam from February 4 to 17. This bilateral exercise aims to bolster interoperability between the special forces of both nations.

The joint maneuvers will concentrate on conducting operations in urban warfare settings and addressing counter-terrorism challenges, all under the umbrella of a United Nations mandate. Misamari, Assam, will host the exercise, marking a pivotal milestone in fostering a robust defense cooperation between the two countries.

Since its first session in 2011, Exercise Khanjar has evolved into a yearly event, alternating its venue between India and Kyrgyzstan, highlighting the dynamic and thriving strategic partnership. The previous edition was held in Kyrgyzstan in March 2025, and this year's session is poised to deepen existing military ties further.

