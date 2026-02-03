Left Menu

Congress MP Vivek Tankha Withdraws Defamation Case Against Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Congress MP Vivek Tankha has withdrawn a defamation case against Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan after both parties settled their dispute. The decision was reached following discussions in Parliament, facilitated by senior advocate Kapil Sibal. The case stemmed from alleged defamatory statements during the 2021 Madhya Pradesh elections.

In a notable development, Congress MP Vivek Tankha has chosen to withdraw his defamation case against Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the Supreme Court was informed on Tuesday. This decision emerged following conversations between the two leaders in Parliament, with assistance from senior advocate Kapil Sibal.

The defamation case, initially filed by Tankha during the 2021 panchayat elections in Madhya Pradesh, revolved around allegations made by BJP leaders claiming Tankha had opposed reservations for the OBC community, allegedly harming his reputation. Tankha sought substantial compensation and the initiation of criminal proceedings against involved BJP leaders.

The Supreme Court bench, while recording the settlement, appreciated the efforts of the lawyers involved and noted the necessity of careful judicial handling in matters involving political statements. The case's closure marks the resolution of a contentious legal confrontation proceeding through various levels of the judiciary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

