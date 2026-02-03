Textile and Leather Stocks Skyrocket on US-India Trade Deal

Textile and leather stocks soared by as much as 20% on Tuesday, responding positively to a groundbreaking trade agreement between India and the United States. Under the deal, Washington agreed to reduce the existing reciprocal tariffs on Indian goods from 25% to 18%.

Gokaldas Exports rocketed by 20%, while Welspun Living saw a substantial hike of 19.85%. Other major gainers included Garware Technical Fibres, up 17.07%, and K P R Mill, surging 15.31%, among others on the BSE. Concurrently, India's BSE Sensex climbed by a staggering 4,205.27 points, peaking during the day.

The deal, confirmed after a conversation between US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is set to ease trading conditions for labor-intensive sectors such as textiles, apparel, leather, and marine, amid previous tariff challenges. The easing of these tariffs is expected to spur broader financial growth in associated industries.

