Mayawati Cautions Against Hasty Judgement on US-India Tariff Agreement

Mayawati, the leader of the Bahujan Samaj Party, has urged caution regarding the United States' recent decision to impose an 18% tariff on Indian goods. She stressed that it is too early to assess whether this move is beneficial for India due to a lack of complete information.

The tariff adjustment was announced by US President Donald Trump following discussions with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Mayawati pointed out that any swift evaluation without adequate details might be premature and emphasized the necessity to observe its implementation in practice.

She further advocated for the Indian government to discuss this issue in detail during the ongoing Parliamentary session. This transparency, she suggested, could help the public gain a clearer understanding of the tariff's impact, particularly on Bahujans, laborers, farmers, and women.

(With inputs from agencies.)