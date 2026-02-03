Nitin Nabin's Strategic Rally: BJP's Push in Telangana's Municipal Elections

BJP President Nitin Nabin is poised to launch an ambitious campaign for the forthcoming municipal elections in Telangana with a rally in Mahabubnagar, marking his inaugural visit to the state after assuming the top post last month.

The party's strategists hope that Nabin's address will galvanize support among booth-level and mandal-level activists, enhancing BJP's influence in these crucial elections. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is also expected to bolster the party's efforts with a public meeting.

After notable successes in recent Gram Panchayat elections, the BJP aims to position itself as a formidable alternative to Congress and opposition BRS ahead of the 2028 assembly elections in Telangana. The party seeks to capitalize on its performance to make significant headway in the state's political landscape.