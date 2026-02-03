Royal Reckoning: Norway's Monarchy Faces Unprecedented Trial

Marius Borg Hoiby, son of Norway's Crown Princess Mette-Marit, entered a plea of not guilty to multiple charges of rape and domestic violence in a trial that has shaken the royal family. Hoiby, however, admitted to lesser offenses, including offensive sexual behavior and reckless driving.

This trial is considered the most substantial crisis facing the Norwegian monarchy in modern times, according to historian Trond Noren Isaksen. In recent developments, Hoiby pleaded guilty to more minor charges while the prosecution detailed shocking allegations, including rape and the filming of certain acts.

As the monarchy grapples with this scandal, Crown Princess Mette-Marit's past association with Jeffrey Epstein, along with other royal family challenges such as King Harald's health and internal family matters, compound the scrutiny. Crown Prince Haakon has expressed faith in the justice system, acknowledging sympathy for the alleged victims.

(With inputs from agencies.)