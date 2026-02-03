Brittas Blasts Modi Govt Over Indo-US Trade Deal Announcement on Social Media
CPI-M Rajya Sabha member John Brittas criticized the Modi government for announcing the Indo-US trade deal on social media rather than in Parliament. He raised concerns about its impact on India's agriculture sector, questioned the government's stance on oil imports, discussed rupee depreciation, and highlighted Kerala's grievances.
In a fiery critique, CPI-M Rajya Sabha member John Brittas lambasted the Modi administration for unveiling the Indo-US trade deal via X, a social media platform, over Parliament. Brittas questioned if the House had become subordinate to Elon Musk's platform and emphasized that significant policies deserve an announcement on the House floor.
Brittas raised specific worries regarding the agreement's impact on agriculture. The deal could open Indian markets to low-cost American agricultural products, potentially harming domestic farmers. Concerns were further fueled by the rupee's continued depreciation, exacerbating trade imbalance fears.
The parliamentarian also highlighted the gaps between governmental budget promises and actual spending. He cited Kerala's grievances over unfulfilled promises like AIIMS and tourism circuits, questioning the state's perceived neglect despite contributing significantly to national advancement through initiatives like free education.
