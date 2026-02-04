Escalating Tensions: Israel-Gaza Ceasefire Crisis

An Israeli assault in Gaza has led to the tragic deaths of at least 17 Palestinians, including women and children, according to local hospital officials on Wednesday.

Israel attributes the violence to militant provocations, following reports of an Israeli soldier injured by hostile gunfire. Despite a ceasefire initiated on October 10, 2025, more than 530 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli operations, reports Gaza's health ministry.

Critics question the effectiveness of the U.S.-backed truce, with Palestinian leaders and mediators decrying ongoing hostilities. Dr. Mohamed Abu Selmiya from Shifa Hospital condemns the violence, challenging the ceasefire narrative.

(With inputs from agencies.)