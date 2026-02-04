India's Transformation Under PM Modi: Reform, Perform, Transform
J P Nadda highlights India's advancements under PM Modi, focusing on reforms in governance, security, and economy. He praises the 'Viksit Bharat' vision and military actions against Pakistan. Citing GST reforms, he emphasizes transparency and economic growth. Nadda lauds President Murmu’s address as a reflection of India's progress.
In a recent Rajya Sabha session, J P Nadda, Leader of the House, stressed India's progress towards 'Viksit Bharat,' attributing it to the Narendra Modi government's efficient reforms in governance and economy. He highlighted a transformative shift from the previous era of 'policy paralysis' to one marked by active reform, performance, and transformation.
Nadda particularly pointed to a 'massive shift' in India's security posture, applauding recent operations like 'Operation Sindoor' and decisive military actions against Pakistan, including surgical and airstrikes, which illustrate a robust defense strategy under Modi's leadership.
He commended President Droupadi Murmu's address for its inspiring vision and encapsulation of India's cultural heritage and forward-looking developmental roadmap, citing examples such as GST reforms as evidence of increased transparency and economic progress.
