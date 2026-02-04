India's Transformation Under PM Modi: Reform, Perform, Transform

In a recent Rajya Sabha session, J P Nadda, Leader of the House, stressed India's progress towards 'Viksit Bharat,' attributing it to the Narendra Modi government's efficient reforms in governance and economy. He highlighted a transformative shift from the previous era of 'policy paralysis' to one marked by active reform, performance, and transformation.

Nadda particularly pointed to a 'massive shift' in India's security posture, applauding recent operations like 'Operation Sindoor' and decisive military actions against Pakistan, including surgical and airstrikes, which illustrate a robust defense strategy under Modi's leadership.

He commended President Droupadi Murmu's address for its inspiring vision and encapsulation of India's cultural heritage and forward-looking developmental roadmap, citing examples such as GST reforms as evidence of increased transparency and economic progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)