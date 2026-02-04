Tarique Rahman's Vision: A Bangladesh-First Foreign Policy

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), under the leadership of Tarique Rahman, is set to implement an economy-centric foreign policy prioritizing national interests if it wins the upcoming election. Rahman emphasized a 'Bangladesh First' approach, highlighting mutual trust as key in foreign relations.

Criticism of the deposed Awami League's India-focused policies continues, as global observers like Bloomberg and The Economist predict Rahman's rise to the premiership. Rahman's vision aligns with Gen Z priorities, focusing on job creation, technical education, and IT sector development.

Rahman's leadership, marked by a 17-year self-exile, aims for peaceful political coexistence and mutual respect. The BNP's prospective electoral success reflects its engagement with younger voters, poised to play a critical role in determining Bangladesh's future leader.

