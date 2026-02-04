Tarique Rahman's Vision: A Bangladesh-First Foreign Policy
The Bangladesh Nationalist Party, led by Tarique Rahman, aims to adopt an economy-based foreign policy prioritizing Bangladesh's interests if elected. With significant support from Gen Z, Rahman may become the next prime minister. The BNP focuses on job creation, technical education, and IT sector growth to resonate with younger voters.
- Country:
- Bangladesh
The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), under the leadership of Tarique Rahman, is set to implement an economy-centric foreign policy prioritizing national interests if it wins the upcoming election. Rahman emphasized a 'Bangladesh First' approach, highlighting mutual trust as key in foreign relations.
Criticism of the deposed Awami League's India-focused policies continues, as global observers like Bloomberg and The Economist predict Rahman's rise to the premiership. Rahman's vision aligns with Gen Z priorities, focusing on job creation, technical education, and IT sector development.
Rahman's leadership, marked by a 17-year self-exile, aims for peaceful political coexistence and mutual respect. The BNP's prospective electoral success reflects its engagement with younger voters, poised to play a critical role in determining Bangladesh's future leader.
(With inputs from agencies.)