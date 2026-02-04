Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Alleged Voter List Manipulation in Etawah

Shivpal Singh Yadav accuses BJP of intimidating booth-level officers to delete minority and PDA community voters in Etawah using Form-7. He warns of protests if there’s no corrective action after meeting with the District Magistrate. Akhilesh Yadav accuses Election Commission of colluding with BJP.

Etawah | Updated: 04-02-2026 18:18 IST
In a dramatic escalation of tensions in Etawah, Samajwadi Party national general secretary Shivpal Singh Yadav has leveled serious allegations against BJP workers. He claims they have been intimidating booth-level officers in an attempt to manipulate voter rolls by using Form-7 to delete minority and PDA community voters from the upcoming elections.

After meeting District Magistrate Shubhrant Kumar Shukla, Yadav noted that threats are being issued by alleged BJP affiliates, a situation which has reportedly reached critical levels of concern. The Samajwadi Party has warned of initiating protests if no corrective measures are deployed immediately.

Adding weight to the allegations, Akhilesh Yadav criticized the Election Commission, accusing it of collaborating with the BJP to orchestrate voter list deletions in Uttar Pradesh. He stressed the importance of fair voting practices and called attention to this alleged electoral misconduct.

