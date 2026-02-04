Left Menu

Voices Silenced: Accusations of Dictatorship as Rahul Gandhi Muzzled in Parliament

Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal accuses the Centre of curbing democratic norms by preventing Rahul Gandhi from speaking about the China border issue in the Lok Sabha. Sapkal highlights concerns over government transparency regarding security matters and questions surrounding the accident that claimed Ajit Pawar's life.

In a heated address, Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal charged the central government with adopting dictatorial tactics, specifically criticizing its alleged attempts to stifle Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi in Parliament. Gandhi's efforts to address significant issues concerning China's activities on the border were reportedly thwarted.

Referencing disclosures made in former Army chief M M Naravane's unpublished memoir, 'Four Stars of Destiny', Sapkal criticized the government's silence on critical security issues, notably the Galwan Valley clash. He argued for transparency, emphasizing the public's right to understand the full scope of developments along the China-India frontier.

Sapkal also raised doubts over the aircraft accident that led to deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar's death. He questioned the rapid political developments that followed Pawar's demise, suggesting investigative lapses and alleging broader concerns regarding law and order under the current administration, citing rising crime syndicates.

