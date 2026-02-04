Controversial Memoir Sparks Parliament Chaos

A heated debate broke out in the Indian Parliament, following BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's comments about an unpublished book allegedly disrupting proceedings. Dubey urged Speaker Om Birla to allow discussions on banned but published books, claiming they reveal stories prior to 2014, specifically implicating the Gandhi-Nehru family.

The situation intensified after Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi mentioned the memoir during a previous Parliament session. Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accused the BJP of undermining parliamentary procedure by disrupting proceedings and controlling discussions, further asserting disrespect for the Speaker.

Rahul Gandhi reiterated allegations of governmental interference, citing the former Army Chief's memoir on border issues with China. The memoir, supposedly published abroad but not released in India, has become the latest point of contention, spotlighting broader concerns over parliamentary function and governmental transparency.